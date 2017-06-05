Tapwrit wins Belmont Stakes by 2 leng...

Tapwrit wins Belmont Stakes by 2 lengths for Pletcher

19 hrs ago

The road to the winner's circle in the Belmont Stakes ran through the Kentucky Derby, even if the Derby and Preakness winners skipped the final leg of the Triple Crown. Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win by two lengths on Saturday, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third career victory in the Belmont.

Chicago, IL

