Tapia's RBI single in ninth lifts Rockies past Giants, 10-9
Raimel Tapia hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Rockies recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the San Francisco Giants 10-9 on Thursday night. "This cat has confidence," Rockies manager Bud Black said of Tapia, who has multiple hits in each of his last three starts.
