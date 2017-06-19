Talking points ahead of the Azerbaija...

Talking points ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

7 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Lewis Hamilton will arrive in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with his championship challenge firmly back on track after he reduced the title deficit to Sebastian Vettel with victory in Canada. The 32-year-old Englishman is now just 12 points behind his Ferrari rival with four rounds remaining before Formula One's summer break.

