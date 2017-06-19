Talking points ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton will arrive in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with his championship challenge firmly back on track after he reduced the title deficit to Sebastian Vettel with victory in Canada. The 32-year-old Englishman is now just 12 points behind his Ferrari rival with four rounds remaining before Formula One's summer break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|28 min
|Chosen Traveler
|33,176
|Warren Sapp to donate brain for medical research
|1 hr
|Donate phart
|3
|Vikings taking back the North? SKOL
|1 hr
|Taking phart
|2
|Green Bay fanatic marries woman named Marie Pac...
|1 hr
|Named phart
|2
|Jerry Jones, Hall of Fame group meet Pope Franc...
|1 hr
|Hall phart
|2
|Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Racks Up $102K Bar...
|1 hr
|Star phart
|2
|Tarrant County Constable Precinct 8 Democrats (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|CountyPhart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC