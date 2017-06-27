Swansea striker Gomis set for Galatasaray move
Gomis posted a picture of himself on Instagram on an Istanbul-bound plane on Wednesday, while also showing his flight tickets from Lyon to the Turkish city. Swansea expect to receive around 2.5million for the 31-year-old, who joined them on a free transfer from Lyon in 2014.
