Supreme Court ruling expected to help Washington Redskins legal fight
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks in a ruling that is expected to help the Washington Redskins in their legal fight over the team name. The ruling is a victory for the Asian-American rock band called the Slants, but the case was closely watched for the impact it would have on the separate dispute involving the Washington football team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cosby Prosecutor Unfazed By Mistrial, Vows To T...
|7 hr
|Paid phartts
|4
|Bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints in ...
|7 hr
|SoundsPhart
|3
|Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti...
|9 hr
|SaysPharts
|4
|2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|DryPharts
|202
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Sun
|WellPhart
|12
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
|Would bringing in Eric Decker make any sense?
|Jun 17
|ThePharts
|31
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC