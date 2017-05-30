Stoke stopper Shay Given seeking - on...

Stoke stopper Shay Given seeking - one last hurrah'

Shay Given is not about to call a time on his illustrious playing career - even at the age of 41. The 134-times-capped former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper will become a free agent on July 1 when his contract at Stoke expires, but he is confident there is still another year left in him. He told the Irish Sunday Independent: "Yes I am 41, but I do feel I could go on for another year, be it as a number two or three in the Premier League, or number one in the Championship.

