Stoke stopper Shay Given seeking - one last hurrah'
Shay Given is not about to call a time on his illustrious playing career - even at the age of 41. The 134-times-capped former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper will become a free agent on July 1 when his contract at Stoke expires, but he is confident there is still another year left in him. He told the Irish Sunday Independent: "Yes I am 41, but I do feel I could go on for another year, be it as a number two or three in the Premier League, or number one in the Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|What Phart
|33,141
|Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|He pharts
|14
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|14 hr
|YouPhartz
|2
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|Sat
|OhPhart
|19
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|specialized crosstrail jammed
|Fri
|WePhartse
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|Jun 1
|ThinkPharts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC