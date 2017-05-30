Steven Finn gets the nod to replace injured Chris Woakes in England squad
Steven Finn will replace the injured Chris Woakes in England's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council has confirmed. Woakes was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after suffering a side strain early in England's opening Group A victory against Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.
