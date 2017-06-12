Steve Harmison book details his - dem...

Steve Harmison book details his - demons' of depression

Read more: Wirral Globe

Harmison, who played 63 Tests and 58 one-day internationals for England, revealed towards the end of his playing career in 2013 that he had suffered from depression from an early age. The 38-year-old has spoken candidly on the subject since then and has opened up again in his autobiography 'Speed Demons', which is being serialised in the Daily Mirror.

Chicago, IL

