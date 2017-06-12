Steve Harmison book details his - demons' of depression

Harmison, who played 63 Tests and 58 one-day internationals for England, revealed towards the end of his playing career in 2013 that he had suffered from depression from an early age. The 38-year-old has spoken candidly on the subject since then and has opened up again in his autobiography 'Speed Demons', which is being serialised in the Daily Mirror.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.