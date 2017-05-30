Stanley Cup Final 2017: Predators fight back, beat Penguins, 5-1; Pittsburgh still up 2-1
Pekka Rinne and the Nashville Predators are very hard to beat on their own ice this postseason, and now they have added their biggest piece of franchise history yet. The embattled Rinne not only started, he made 27 saves.
