Stan Wawrinka a happy man after progressing at the French Open

Stan Wawrinka celebrated a "perfect week" at Roland Garros after defeating Fabio Fognini to reach the fourth round of the French Open. It looked a tricky match on paper for the 2015 champion but he recovered from a break down in the opening set to win 7-6 6-0 6-2.

