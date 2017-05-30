Stan Wawrinka a happy man after progressing at the French Open
Stan Wawrinka celebrated a "perfect week" at Roland Garros after defeating Fabio Fognini to reach the fourth round of the French Open. It looked a tricky match on paper for the 2015 champion but he recovered from a break down in the opening set to win 7-6 6-0 6-2.
