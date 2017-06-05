Sri Lanka upset the odds to beat Indi...

Sri Lanka upset the odds to beat India and stay alive in the Champions Trophy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Danushka Gunathilaka was only called up as a late replacement but his superb knock helped Sri Lanka keep their Champions Trophy bid alive with a shock seven-wicket win over India. Gunathilaka may not even have played had it not been for an injury to Chamara Kapugedera but the stand-in became the star, hitting 76 in 72 balls from the top of the order as Sri Lanka cruised past India's target of 321.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: 25 percent of adults swim while having ... 36 min OceanPhartz 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr ThatPhaarts 33,159
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... 15 hr Maybe phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Wed HeyPharts 6
News Hector Bellerin flirts with Barcelona and Olivi... Wed LetPharts 2
News Weird walk-off Wed Walk Phart 2
News Man Pleads Guilty To Murder In Burnsville Dolla... Wed Man Phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC