Sri Lanka upset the odds to beat India and stay alive in the Champions Trophy

Danushka Gunathilaka was only called up as a late replacement but his superb knock helped Sri Lanka keep their Champions Trophy bid alive with a shock seven-wicket win over India. Gunathilaka may not even have played had it not been for an injury to Chamara Kapugedera but the stand-in became the star, hitting 76 in 72 balls from the top of the order as Sri Lanka cruised past India's target of 321.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.