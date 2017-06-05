Sri Lanka upset the odds to beat India and stay alive in the Champions Trophy
Danushka Gunathilaka was only called up as a late replacement but his superb knock helped Sri Lanka keep their Champions Trophy bid alive with a shock seven-wicket win over India. Gunathilaka may not even have played had it not been for an injury to Chamara Kapugedera but the stand-in became the star, hitting 76 in 72 balls from the top of the order as Sri Lanka cruised past India's target of 321.
