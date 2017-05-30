South Africa pair Imran Tahir and Dav...

South Africa pair Imran Tahir and David Miller fit to face Sri Lanka

3 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

South Africa will have key players Imran Tahir and David Miller fit in time to start their Champions Trophy against opponents who may well be missing their injured captain Angelo Mathews. While Sri Lanka will be led instead by Upul Tharanga if Mathews' struggle with a calf problem persists, South Africa captain AB de Villiers confirmed both leg-spinner Tahir and big-hitting middle-order batsman Miller will take part in Saturday's Group B fixture at The Oval.

