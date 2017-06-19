South Africa name uncapped trio in Test squad

South Africa have named uncapped trio Heino Kuhn, Aiden Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo in their squad for the four-match Test series against England. Fast bowler Dale Steyn has not recovered from the shoulder injury which has sidelined him since the end of 2016 and AB de Villiers is also absent as he continues to take a break from Test cricket.

