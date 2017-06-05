South Africa implode to leave India a...

South Africa implode to leave India as favourites to make semi-finals

14 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

South Africa capitulated to a total of 191 all out in their Champions Trophy showdown against India at the Oval and face an uphill task to remain in the competition. A combination of disciplined bowling and poor decision-making put India on top as they moved within touching distance of the semi-finals.

