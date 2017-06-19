South Africa coach Russell Domingo re...

South Africa coach Russell Domingo returns home due to family emergency

5 hrs ago Read more: Romsey Advertiser

South Africa coach Russell Domingo has had to make an emergency trip home after his mother was critically injured following a car accident. Domingo travelled back to Port Elizabeth on Thursday night and will miss the remainder of the Proteas' Twenty20 international series with England.

