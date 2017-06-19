Sonoma victory is special for Kevin H...

Sonoma victory is special for Kevin Harvick

12 hrs ago

Kevin Harvick led a 1-2-3 podium sweep for Ford while proving that veteran experience still counts for something in NASCAR. Harvick returned to victory lane for the first time this season with a dominating run in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 on the road course at Sonoma Raceway.

