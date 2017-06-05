Shock move by coach helped Simona Hal...

Shock move by coach helped Simona Halep improve attitude

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Simona Halep has credited being dumped by coach Darren Cahill with giving her the impetus to find the form and attitude that could well propel her to the French Open title. Cahill became Halep's personal coach at the start of 2016 having helped her out previously as part of a role with adidas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Anonymous 33,144
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... 10 hr To Pharts 4
News Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver... 13 hr WhenPhart 2
News Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more' 20 hr Spouted phartse 4
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) Sun ReadsPharts 21
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Sun Bodily phart 4
News Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08) Sun He pharts 14
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC