Shock move by coach helped Simona Halep improve attitude
Simona Halep has credited being dumped by coach Darren Cahill with giving her the impetus to find the form and attitude that could well propel her to the French Open title. Cahill became Halep's personal coach at the start of 2016 having helped her out previously as part of a role with adidas.
