Shifted to second base, Asdrubal Cabrera asks Mets for trade
Activated from the disabled list and inserted into the New York Mets' starting lineup at second base rather than shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera said he wants to be traded. The 31-year-old, a two-time All-Star and a veteran of 11 big league seasons, had not started at second since Sept.
