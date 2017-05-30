Security to be stepped up at Manchester benefit concert after London attack
A benefit concert for the Manchester bombing victims will still take place but security will be stepped up following the London attack, police have said. Ariana Grande said she was "praying for London" ahead of the concert on Sunday night, which will see her return to the stage for the first time since suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 of her fans and parents as they left her show at the Manchester Arena on May 22. The One Love Manchester event at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground will take place less than 24 hours after seven people died in the London Bridge attack - the country's second terrorist outrage in less than two weeks.
