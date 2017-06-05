Sead Kolasinac to join Arsenal when S...

Sead Kolasinac to join Arsenal when Schalke deal expires

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

Bosnia-Herzegovina international Sead Kolasinac will join Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract at Schalke expires, the Premier League club have announced. The 23-year-old will become the Gunners' first summer signing when he completes his move, as manager Arsene Wenger looks to add to his squad to launch a sustained bid to win the title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New book reveals best places for B.C. birdwatching 2 hr NewPhartse 2
News Colin Kaepernick supporters gather in New York ... 2 hr OldPhartse 9
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... 7 hr Or Pharts 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr MyPhartz 33,145
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... 21 hr To Pharts 4
News Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver... Mon WhenPhart 2
News Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more' Mon Spouted phartse 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC