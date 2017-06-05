Sead Kolasinac to join Arsenal when Schalke deal expires

Bosnia-Herzegovina international Sead Kolasinac will join Arsenal on a free transfer when his contract at Schalke expires, the Premier League club have announced. The 23-year-old will become the Gunners' first summer signing when he completes his move, as manager Arsene Wenger looks to add to his squad to launch a sustained bid to win the title.

