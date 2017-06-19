Scott Sinclair targets Champions Leag...

Scott Sinclair targets Champions League success in bid to return to England fold

Scott Sinclair admits he may have to fire Celtic back to the Champions League if he wants to salvage his England career. The Hoops ace played a massive role for Brendan Rodgers' Invincibles side as they clinched a stunning treble last season.

Chicago, IL

