Saturday's Major League Soccer Capsules

Saturday's Major League Soccer Capsules

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Ben Sweat scored his first MLS goal and assisted on Jack Harrison's goal to help New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby. NYC won for the first time at Red Bull Arena and for the second time in seven MLS meetings with the Red Bulls .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NFC North: Offseason headlines for each team 41 min The phartss 4
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 1 hr WherePhartsx 74
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... 4 hr The phartse 3
News Vikings taking back the North? SKOL 4 hr Harold phartse 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr What phartze 33,188
News The Uber-Secretive Private Jet Company Hollywoo... 13 hr Interesting phartze 3
News Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'... 16 hr Spell phartx 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,556 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC