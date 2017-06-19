Saturday's Major League Soccer Capsules
Ben Sweat scored his first MLS goal and assisted on Jack Harrison's goal to help New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday in the Hudson River Derby. NYC won for the first time at Red Bull Arena and for the second time in seven MLS meetings with the Red Bulls .
