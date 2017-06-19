Sale spins a gem and the Red Sox take first place from the Yankees
Chris Sale shut down the Kansas City Royals while pitching into the ninth inning, and a rag-tag bunch of Boston Red Sox filling in for injured starters pounded their way to an 8-3 victory Tuesday night that moved them into first place in the AL East. Sale gave up a homer to Mike Moustakas in the second and a two-run shot to Jorge Bonifacio in the ninth before departing two outs shy of his second consecutive complete game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Georgia Election, Democrats Are Demoraliz...
|11 hr
|ThePhartse
|2
|Cosby Prosecutor Unfazed By Mistrial, Vows To T...
|23 hr
|Should phart
|6
|Bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints in ...
|Mon
|SoundsPhart
|3
|Adrian Peterson says one thing about his scouti...
|Mon
|SaysPharts
|4
|2012 NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns Join the... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|DryPharts
|202
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC