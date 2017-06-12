Ryan Bertrand offers to help rehouse survivors of Grenfell Tower disaster
Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has pledged to offer his services to the Grenfell Tower relief effort by helping to find new homes for survivors. Bertrand, 27, who featured for England in this week's friendly defeat to France in Paris, revealed on Twitter that he wants to help out those affected by the fire disaster by doing more than just donating.
