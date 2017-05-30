Rockies use pair of homers to outlast Mariners 6-3

Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, third from left, is helped off the field by trainer Rob Nodine, left, and first base coach Casey Candaele, right, after suffering an injury sliding into second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Seattle. Segura was out on the play and left the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.