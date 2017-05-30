Robbie Brady raring to return for Republic of Ireland

Robbie Brady is desperate to make Austria pay for his World Cup frustration as he targets a return to competitive action for the Republic of Ireland. The Burnley midfielder missed his country's 0-0 qualifier draw with Wales on March 24 after being booked for the second time in the campaign during November's 1-0 win over the Austrians in Vienna.

