Rio silver medallist Dan Wallace given three-month suspension for drink-driving
Olympic silver medallist Dan Wallace has been suspended from all national programmes for three months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. A joint statement from British Swimming and Scottish Swimming confirmed the 24-year-old will be banned from activity until September 12 for violating the athlete code of conduct.
