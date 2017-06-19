Rio silver medallist Dan Wallace give...

Rio silver medallist Dan Wallace given three-month suspension for drink-driving

Olympic silver medallist Dan Wallace has been suspended from all national programmes for three months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. A joint statement from British Swimming and Scottish Swimming confirmed the 24-year-old will be banned from activity until September 12 for violating the athlete code of conduct.

