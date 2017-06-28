Report: Free agent RB Karlos Williams suspended at least one year
Report: Free agent RB Karlos Williams suspended at least one year Karlos Williams had one game remaining on a 10-game suspension from last year. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: https://usat.ly/2tpYNZY USA TODAY Sports' Lindsay H. Jones breaks down the big offseason changes in the AFC East and what to expect in the division for 2017.
