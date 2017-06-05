Rendon, Gonzalez lead surging Nationals past Dodgers 4-2
Anthony Rendon homered and Gio Gonzalez pitched the surging Washington Nationals past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Monday night in a rematch of last year's tight playoff series. Matt Wieters had a two-run single for Washington in the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers edged the Nationals in five games during their NL Division Series last season.
