Remembering the best of Blofeld
Henry Blofeld will retire as a commentator for the BBC Radio's Test Match Special in September after nearly half a century in the post. The 77-year-old said "the time has come for the last of the old farts to hang up his microphone" after the Lord's Test between England and West Indies at the end of the summer.
