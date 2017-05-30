Refugees, migrants evacuated from old...

Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site

5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Greek police were evacuating hundreds of migrants and refugees Friday from a makeshift shelter set up inside the abandoned buildings of Athens' old airport, which have been slated for redevelopment. Access to the Hellenikon airport site was blocked off in the morning, and dozens of police officers and riot police stood by as the roughly 600 migrants collected their belongings and boarded buses to refugee camps elsewhere in Greece.

