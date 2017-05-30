Refugees, migrants evacuated from old Athens airport site
Greek police were evacuating hundreds of migrants and refugees Friday from a makeshift shelter set up inside the abandoned buildings of Athens' old airport, which have been slated for redevelopment. Access to the Hellenikon airport site was blocked off in the morning, and dozens of police officers and riot police stood by as the roughly 600 migrants collected their belongings and boarded buses to refugee camps elsewhere in Greece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Cover phart
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|15 hr
|ThinkPharts
|8
|One-Armed Chiefs Coach?
|19 hr
|One Phartz
|2
|Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for...
|19 hr
|Call Phartz
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Pens pharts
|5
|Minnesota Timberwolves D-League affiliate Iowa ...
|Wed
|League Phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC