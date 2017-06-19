Red Bull lead the way in opening prac...

Red Bull lead the way in opening practice in Azerbaijan

8 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two from Daniel Ricciardo following a topsy-turvy opening practice session for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished third at the Baku Street Circuit, while Lewis Hamilton, who trails the Ferrari driver by 12 points in the title race, was only fifth.

