Ravens TE Pitta injures hip again; status for 2017 uncertain
Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has reinjured the same troublesome right hip that already has been surgically repaired twice. The injury occurred during an offseason practice session Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|specialized crosstrail jammed
|3 hr
|WePhartse
|2
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|Cover phart
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|Thu
|ThinkPharts
|8
|One-Armed Chiefs Coach?
|Thu
|One Phartz
|2
|Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for...
|Thu
|Call Phartz
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Pens pharts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC