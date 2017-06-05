Rapid reaction: Predators even Stanley Cup Final with victory over Penguins in Game 4
The Nashville Predators evened the Stanley Cup Final at 2-2 with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 on Monday night. The Predators' Calle Jarnkrok started the scoring with a goal 14:51 into the first period, but Sidney Crosby evened the score 1-1 just more than a minute later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|19 min
|Or Pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|26 min
|MyPhartz
|33,145
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|15 hr
|To Pharts
|4
|Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver...
|17 hr
|WhenPhart
|2
|Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more'
|Mon
|Spouted phartse
|4
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|ReadsPharts
|21
|Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo...
|Sun
|Bodily phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC