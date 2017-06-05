Rapid reaction: Predators even Stanle...

Rapid reaction: Predators even Stanley Cup Final with victory over Penguins in Game 4

8 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The Nashville Predators evened the Stanley Cup Final at 2-2 with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 on Monday night. The Predators' Calle Jarnkrok started the scoring with a goal 14:51 into the first period, but Sidney Crosby evened the score 1-1 just more than a minute later.

Chicago, IL

