Rapid reaction: Predators even Stanley Cup Final with victory over Penguins in Game 4

The Nashville Predators evened the Stanley Cup Final at 2-2 with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 on Monday night. The Predators' Calle Jarnkrok started the scoring with a goal 14:51 into the first period, but Sidney Crosby evened the score 1-1 just more than a minute later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.