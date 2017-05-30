Pujols hits 600th career homer; 9th to join club
Albert Pujols hit his 600th career homer on Saturday night, delivering a grand slam to become the ninth player in major league history to reach the mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08)
|41 min
|He pharts
|14
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|10 hr
|YouPhartz
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|You phart
|33,137
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|23 hr
|OhPhart
|19
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|specialized crosstrail jammed
|Fri
|WePhartse
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|Jun 1
|ThinkPharts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC