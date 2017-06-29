Publishers Emerald Group secure Headingley naming rights
Bingley-based publishing company Emerald Group has secured the naming rights to Headingley Stadium ahead of the redevelopment of the two grounds. From November 1 the home of Yorkshire will be renamed Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground while the adjoining ground which houses Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire Carnegie will be called Emerald Headingley Rugby Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam Bradford's fatal flaw
|9 hr
|SamPhartzx
|3
|Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster
|11 hr
|WhoPhartzz
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|KnewPhartzz
|33,223
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|15 hr
|Brick phart
|2
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|23 hr
|BullPhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC