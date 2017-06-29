Publishers Emerald Group secure Headi...

Publishers Emerald Group secure Headingley naming rights

Bingley-based publishing company Emerald Group has secured the naming rights to Headingley Stadium ahead of the redevelopment of the two grounds. From November 1 the home of Yorkshire will be renamed Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground while the adjoining ground which houses Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire Carnegie will be called Emerald Headingley Rugby Stadium.

