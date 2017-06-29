Police: Venus Williams at fault in car accident that killed man
Tennis star Venus Williams caused a car crash this month that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle, according to a police report released Thursday. Police in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing a June 9 crash that injured 78-year-old Jerome Barson , who died two weeks later.
