Pittsburgh Penguins pick up controversial victory over Nashville Predators to win Stanley Cup
Former Nashville forward Patric Hornqvist broke a scoreless tie at 18:25 of the third period Sunday night as the Penguins successfully defended their Stanley Cup championship with a 2-0 victory over the Predators in Game 6 of the Final at Bridgestone Arena. It was the fifth postseason goal for Hornqvist, who deflected the puck off netminder Pekka Rinne from behind the goal line at the right post after Justin Schultz 's wide shot.
