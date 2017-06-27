Phil Jackson, Knicks part ways after ...

Phil Jackson, Knicks part ways after 3 dismal seasons

Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Jackson is out as New York Knicks president after he oversaw one of the worst eras in team history, with the team saying in a statement Wednesday that they had “mutually agreed to part company.” Days after Jackson reiterated his desire to move Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Porzingis, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan reversed course and cut ties with Jackson with two years remaining on his contract. “After careful thought and consideration, we mutually agreed that the Knicks will be going in a different direction,” Dolan said.

Chicago, IL

