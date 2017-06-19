Petra Kvitova proud of "fairy tale" Aegon Classic title success at Birmingham
Petra Kvitova described winning the Aegon Classic title as "a fairy tale" just six months after a career-threatening stabbing incident at her home. Kvitova saw off Australia's Ashleigh Barty 4-6 6-3 6-2 in Birmingham in only her second tournament since the start of her comeback at the French Open last month.
