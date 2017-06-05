Peter Bosz appointed head coach at Bo...

Peter Bosz appointed head coach at Borussia Dortmund

Read more: Andover Advertiser

The 53-year-old, who led Ajax to the Europa League final in his sole season in charge of the Amsterdammers, has signed a two-year deal to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who left the club last week following a rift with club bosses. Bosz, who will face the media on Tuesday afternoon, was under contract at the Amsterdam ArenA until 2019, so Dortmund have had to agree a compensation package to secure his services.

