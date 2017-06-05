Perfect 10: Nadal tops Wawrinka for record 10th French Open
His clay-court prowess as unassailable as ever, Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final Sunday. No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.
