Perfect 10: Nadal tops Wawrinka for record 10th French Open

His clay-court prowess as unassailable as ever, Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final Sunday. No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.