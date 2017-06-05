Perfect 10: Nadal tops Wawrinka for r...

Perfect 10: Nadal tops Wawrinka for record 10th French Open

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

His clay-court prowess as unassailable as ever, Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final Sunday. No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Los Angeles Chargers: Is Teddy Bridgewater the ... 4 hr Fartgum Man III 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... 7 hr WhenPhartz 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 20 hr FindPhart 229
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Sat Remember phartzz 2
News Anti-Muslim protesters march against Islamic la... Sat We phartzz 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Fri HePhartsx 2
News Raiders, UNLV working on deal for shared use of... Fri SoundsPharrts 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC