Pepe set for Real Madrid exit
Veteran defender Pepe has said he will leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after 10 years at the club. The 34-year-old Portuguese has made 334 appearances while helping Real to three LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns, but it appears his spell in the Spanish capital is coming to a muted end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colin Kaepernick supporters gather in New York ...
|13 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|11
|New book reveals best places for B.C. birdwatching
|4 hr
|NewPhartse
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|9 hr
|Or Pharts
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|MyPhartz
|33,145
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Mon
|To Pharts
|4
|Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver...
|Mon
|WhenPhart
|2
|Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more'
|Mon
|Spouted phartse
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC