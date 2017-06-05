Pepe set for Real Madrid exit

Veteran defender Pepe has said he will leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after 10 years at the club. The 34-year-old Portuguese has made 334 appearances while helping Real to three LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns, but it appears his spell in the Spanish capital is coming to a muted end.

