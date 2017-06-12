Pakistan stun defending champions Ind...

Pakistan stun defending champions India to win Champions Trophy

Read more: Haringey Independent

Revelation and redemption helped Pakistan turn world cricket's order upside down as Fakhar Zaman's maiden one-day international century and Mohammad Amir's brilliant new-ball spell underpinned a landslide 180-run win over India in the Champions Trophy final. Fakhar rode his luck for a spellbinding 114, caught-behind from a no-ball on three and escaping a run-out chance with just a single to his name in Pakistan's total of 338 for four at The Oval.

Chicago, IL

