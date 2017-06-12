Pakistan limit England to 211 in Champions Trophy semi-final

England must defend just 211 all out on an awkward surface in Cardiff to beat Pakistan and progress to a third successive home final in the Champions Trophy. Eoin Morgan's men struggled after being put in on a used pitch as Hasan Ali bowled admirably, and Pakistan were not made to pay heavily for a series of early fielding lapses - or the absence of Mohammad Amir with a back spasm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.