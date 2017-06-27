Novak Djokovic passes Aegon Internati...

Novak Djokovic passes Aegon International first-round test in straight sets

Novak Djokovic continued his preparations for Wimbledon with a straight sets defeat of Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the first round of the Aegon International at Eastbourne. The Serbian, ranked fourth in the world and the number one seed, had been forced to wait 24 hours after heavy rain caused a delay from the second game on Tuesday and returned to win 6-4 6-3.

