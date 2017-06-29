Novak Djokovic overcomes hiccup to book place in Eastbourne semi-finals
Novak Djokovic has progressed to the semi-finals of the Aegon International but again struggled for consistency before he overcame Donald Young. The number one seed, ranked fourth in the world, excelled throughout the first set of his latest victory before stuttering and growing frustrated throughout the second of his 6-2 7-6 win.
