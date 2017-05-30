Novak Djokovic comes through tough te...

Novak Djokovic comes through tough test to make French Open fourth round

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

Novak Djokovic survived the first serious test of his French Open credentials by fighting back from two sets to one down to beat Diego Schwartzman. The defending champion had reached round three without dropping a set despite not playing his best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
specialized crosstrail jammed 3 hr WePhartse 2
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) 11 hr Cover phart 13
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 21 hr Back phartt 33,133
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... Thu ThinkPharts 8
News One-Armed Chiefs Coach? Thu One Phartz 2
News Mike Tirico to Call Thursday Night Football for... Thu Call Phartz 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Thu Pens pharts 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC