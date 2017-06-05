Nishikori recovers from nightmare fir...

Nishikori recovers from nightmare first set to book meeting with Murray

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Kei Nishikori recovered from losing the opening set 6-0 to Fernando Verdasco to join the other big guns in the quarter-finals of the French Open. Seven of the top eight seeds have made it through to the last eight, with Pablo Carreno Busta the only one to gatecrash the party with his defeat of Milos Raonic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Anonymous 33,144
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... 10 hr To Pharts 4
News Soccer This New England Revolution goal was ver... 13 hr WhenPhart 2
News Tennessee AD John Currie: Vols 'have to win more' 20 hr Spouted phartse 4
News Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14) Sun ReadsPharts 21
News Who is the greatest, LeBron James or Michael Jo... Sun Bodily phart 4
News Chargers LB Stephen Cooper suspended 4 games (Apr '08) Sun He pharts 14
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC