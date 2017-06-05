Nishikori recovers from nightmare first set to book meeting with Murray
Kei Nishikori recovered from losing the opening set 6-0 to Fernando Verdasco to join the other big guns in the quarter-finals of the French Open. Seven of the top eight seeds have made it through to the last eight, with Pablo Carreno Busta the only one to gatecrash the party with his defeat of Milos Raonic.
