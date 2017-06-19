Nick Kyrgios an injury doubt for Wimb...

Nick Kyrgios an injury doubt for Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire injured from the Aegon Championships at Queen's - less than two weeks before the start of Wimbledon. Kyrgios took a nasty fall in his opening match against American Donald Young and, while able temporarily to continue, the Australian pulled out after losing a first-set tie-break 7-3.

